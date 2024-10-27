Clear acne with just one clove of garlic

Lifestyle
Garlic, easily available at home, can be a cheap and effective remedy to remove pimples from your skin.
The antioxidants and antifungal properties present in garlic help eliminate pimples.
Eating a clove of garlic every day makes the skin clear and soft.
Garlic is also effective in reducing skin inflammation, removing blemishes, and tightening skin pores.
Excessive consumption of raw garlic can cause skin dryness and itching. Consume in moderation.
Get pimple-free and glowing skin with garlic without spending on expensive treatments.