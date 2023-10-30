Lifestyle
Begin your day with a glass of water to ensure that you stay hydrated throughout the day. Dehydration can lead to discomfort and fatigue.
Consume a nutritious and filling Sargi meal before dawn. Include foods like nuts, fruits, and complex carbohydrates to provide sustained energy throughout the day.
If you are used to caffeine, it's advisable to have a small cup of tea or coffee during Sargi. But avoid excessive caffeine, as it can lead to dehydration.
Salty and spicy foods can make you feel thirsty and uncomfortable. Opt for mild, less salty dishes that are gentle on the stomach.
Karwa Chauth is a day of devotion and fasting, so it's advisable to avoid strenuous physical activities that can cause fatigue. Focus on relaxing and meditative practices instead.
Engage in activities that keep your mind occupied and distract you from hunger. Reading, painting, watching spiritual programs, or spending time with loved ones can help.
Plan your day to minimize stress. Avoid long cooking sessions during the day and make preparations in advance to save time and energy.