Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips to make your fast comfortable

1. Stay Hydrated Before Dawn:

Begin your day with a glass of water to ensure that you stay hydrated throughout the day. Dehydration can lead to discomfort and fatigue.

2. Sargi - A Nutritious Start:

Consume a nutritious and filling Sargi meal before dawn. Include foods like nuts, fruits, and complex carbohydrates to provide sustained energy throughout the day.

3. Moderate Caffeine Intake:

If you are used to caffeine, it's advisable to have a small cup of tea or coffee during Sargi. But avoid excessive caffeine, as it can lead to dehydration.

4. Avoid Salty and Spicy Foods:

Salty and spicy foods can make you feel thirsty and uncomfortable. Opt for mild, less salty dishes that are gentle on the stomach.

5. Stay Relaxed and Avoid Strenuous Activities:

Karwa Chauth is a day of devotion and fasting, so it's advisable to avoid strenuous physical activities that can cause fatigue. Focus on relaxing and meditative practices instead.

6. Mindful Distractions:

Engage in activities that keep your mind occupied and distract you from hunger. Reading, painting, watching spiritual programs, or spending time with loved ones can help.

7. Manage Your Time:

Plan your day to minimize stress. Avoid long cooking sessions during the day and make preparations in advance to save time and energy.

