Lifestyle

Shimla to Gulmarg: 7 winter-wonderlands to visit in November

From Shimla to Gulmarg, explore 7 winter-wonderlands in November. Enjoy snow-covered landscapes, adventure sports, and scenic beauty in these hilly areas

Image credits: Pixabay

Shimla

Shimla is a popular hill station and the capital of Himachal Pradesh. It's known for its scenic beauty, snowfall in winter, and colonial architecture

Image credits: Pixabay

Manali

Manali is a paradise for winter lovers. It offers snow-covered landscapes, adventure activities like skiing and snowboarding

Image credits: Pixabay

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is the place to be. It's a paradise for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts. The Gulmarg Gondola is one of the highest cable cars in the world

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar

Munnar, in the Western Ghats, offers a unique winter experience. You can enjoy the lush tea plantations, explore the Eravikulam National Park, and go for trekking

Image credits: Pixabay

Darjeeling

Darjeeling is famous for its tea gardens and stunning views of the Himalayas. You can take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, visit the Tiger Hill for sunrise views

Image credits: Pixabay

Leh-Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

The frozen rivers, traditional Ladakhi festivals, and the serene ambiance make it an offbeat winter destination

Image credits: our own
Find Next One