Ramadan 2024: Try THESE jhalar mehndi designs for this festive season

On the back side of the palm, you can make moon-shaped and flower fringe designs in mehndi by applying dots in this way.
If you want a simple and small design, try Arabic mehndi on two fingers in this way.
You can design heavy mehndi on one finger and give two jhalar designs at the bottom and make small flowers on the remaining fingers.
Make a criss-cross mehndi design on the fingers in this way and give three U-shaped jhalar like designs at the bottom.
To make an inverted jhalar design, make a bracelet-like design and fill mehndi in a check pattern and make a jhalar on the little finger.
If you like shading in mehndi, then apply shaded mehndi on the backhand & give it a stylish look by giving jhalar design in the middle.
For customized mehendi on the occasion of Eid or Ramzan, then make a design of moon and stars in the front hand in this way and give a flower and half circle moon design.