Lifestyle

Indian chef Saransh Goila shares must-have qualities in a cook

Image credits: our own

Embrace diversity in cuisines and techniques

A cook should relish the myriad flavors and methods from around the world, incorporating them into their culinary repertoire to create dishes that celebrate cultural richness.

Image credits: our own

Learn from failures

Understanding that setbacks are growth opportunities, a chef must embrace failure as a means of refining skills and honing techniques as a stepping stone toward culinary mastery.

Image credits: Freepik

Keep learning and experimenting

A commitment to continuous improvement drives a chef to explore new ingredients, techniques, and cuisines in the kitchen through constant experimentation and learning.

Image credits: Freepik

Respect ingredients and their origins

Recognizing the importance of ingredients and their cultural significance, a chef should treat each component with reverence, sourcing them responsibly.

Image credits: Freepik

Aim for balance in flavors and presentation

A chef must meticulously balance flavors, textures, and visual appeal in their dishes, ensuring a delightful sensory experience for diners. 

Image credits: Freepik

Stay humble and open to feedback

Remaining grounded and receptive to criticism fosters growth and improvement, allowing a chef to evolve and refine their craft while maintaining humility. 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One