Indian chef Saransh Goila shares must-have qualities in a cook

Lifestyle
A cook should relish the myriad flavors and methods from around the world, incorporating them into their culinary repertoire to create dishes that celebrate cultural richness.
Understanding that setbacks are growth opportunities, a chef must embrace failure as a means of refining skills and honing techniques as a stepping stone toward culinary mastery.
A commitment to continuous improvement drives a chef to explore new ingredients, techniques, and cuisines in the kitchen through constant experimentation and learning.
Recognizing the importance of ingredients and their cultural significance, a chef should treat each component with reverence, sourcing them responsibly.
A chef must meticulously balance flavors, textures, and visual appeal in their dishes, ensuring a delightful sensory experience for diners.
Remaining grounded and receptive to criticism fosters growth and improvement, allowing a chef to evolve and refine their craft while maintaining humility.