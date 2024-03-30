Why onion oil is considered best for hair growth

Lifestyle
Onion oil is packed with essential nutrients like sulfur, vitamins, and antioxidants.
Its sulfur content helps stimulate hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth.
Regular application of onion oil strengthens hair from the roots, reducing breakage and split ends.
Onion oil improves blood circulation to the scalp, ensuring better nutrient delivery to the hair follicles.
Its antibacterial properties combat dandruff and scalp infections, promoting a healthy scalp environment.
Onion oil nourishes hair, making it smoother, shinier, and more lustrous.