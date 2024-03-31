Lifestyle
The price of gold in India today is Rs 6,275 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 6,845 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The price of gold in Chennai is Rs 63,700 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 69,490 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 62,750 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,450 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The price of gold in Delhi is Rs 62,900 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,600 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs 62,750 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,450 per gram for 24-carat gold.
The price of gold in Bengaluru is Rs 62,750 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,450 per gram for 24-carat gold.