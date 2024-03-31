Lifestyle

Gold rate in India: 22, 24-carat price in your city

Image credits: Freepik

Gold rate in India

The price of gold in India today is Rs 6,275 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 6,845 per gram for 24-carat gold.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold rate in Chennai

The price of gold in Chennai is  Rs 63,700 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 69,490  per gram for 24-carat gold.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is  Rs 62,750 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,450  per gram for 24-carat gold.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold rate in Delhi

The price of gold in Delhi is  Rs 62,900 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,600  per gram for 24-carat gold.

Image credits: social media

Gold rate in Kolkata

The price of gold in Kolkata is  Rs 62,750 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,450  per gram for 24-carat gold.

Image credits: Getty

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The price of gold in Bengaluru is  Rs 62,750 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 68,450  per gram for 24-carat gold.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One