Hair Growth: Here's how you can use Coconut water; Check tips, benefit

Lifestyle
See how coconut water helps improve hair health
The antioxidants and vitamin C in coconut water are very beneficial for hair growth. Other nutrients in it make hair healthy
Apply coconut water to the hair roots, leave it for 10-15 minutes, and then wash it off with warm water for long, shiny, and strong hair
Applying coconut water to hair eliminates dandruff
Mix coconut water with aloe vera gel, apply it to your hair, and then shampoo
Coconut water hair mask deeply moisturizes your hair and relieves scalp itchiness
Having Digestion Issues? These 5 foods will ease your discomfort
Morning or Evening: Which is the right time for weight loss exercise?
PHOTOS: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's 6 suits style for women Over 45
Recipe: Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home