Lifestyle

Hair Growth: Here's how you can use Coconut water; Check tips, benefit

Coconut Water

See how coconut water helps improve hair health

Coconut Water Benefits

The antioxidants and vitamin C in coconut water are very beneficial for hair growth. Other nutrients in it make hair healthy

How to use it?

Apply coconut water to the hair roots, leave it for 10-15 minutes, and then wash it off with warm water for long, shiny, and strong hair

Dandruff relief

Applying coconut water to hair eliminates dandruff

Hair Mask

Mix coconut water with aloe vera gel, apply it to your hair, and then shampoo

Its benefits

Coconut water hair mask deeply moisturizes your hair and relieves scalp itchiness

