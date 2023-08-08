7 types of exercises that promote hair growth

Lifestyle
Engaging in cardiovascular activities like running, jogging, cycling, and swimming increases blood flow throughout the body, including the scalp.
Stress can contribute to hair loss, and practices like yoga and meditation are excellent stress-reduction techniques.
Engaging in strength training exercises like weightlifting can help increase testosterone levels, which can aid in promoting hair growth.
HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest. It can boost metabolism, improve circulation, and have positive effects on overall health.
Aerobic exercises like dancing and aerobics classes get your heart rate up and improve circulation. The increased blood flow can nourish hair follicles and encourage growth.
Pilates focuses on core strength and overall flexibility. It improveß posture and alignment, which can positively affect blood circulation to scalp and contribute to hair growth.
Engaging in outdoor activities like hiking or jogging in nature not only provides exercise but also exposes you to sunlight.