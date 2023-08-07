Here are 7 famous female painters in India

Lifestyle
India has a rich artistic heritage, and there are many talented female painters who have made significant contributions to the world of art.
Often referred to as India's Frida Kahlo, Amrita Sher-Gil is one of the most celebrated Indian artists. Her paintings often focused on the lives of rural Indian women.
Anjolie Ela Menon is a prominent Indian artist known for her figurative paintings and portraits. Her works often depict mystical and dream-like settings.
Arpita Singh is a contemporary Indian painter known for her distinctive style and exploration of themes like womanhood, family, and everyday life.
Nalini Malani is a contemporary Indian artist who works with various media, including painting, installations, and video art.
Gogi Saroj Pal is an Indian artist known for her thought-provoking paintings that explore themes of gender, society, and environmental concerns.
Madhvi Parekh is a renowned Indian artist who is known for her vibrant and imaginative paintings. Her art often reflects a childlike innocence.
Nilima Sheikh is known for her intricate miniature-style paintings that draw inspiration from traditional Indian art and mythology.