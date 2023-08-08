6 plants that transform your garden into natural pharmacy

Lifestyle
Thyme leaves contain compounds with antiseptic properties that can help with respiratory issues. It's often used in teas, tinctures, or as a culinary herb.
Echinacea is believed to boost immune system and is often used to help fight off colds and infections. The roots, leaves, and flowers can all be used.
Lemon balm leaves have a gentle lemon scent and are often used to make calming teas. They can help with anxiety, stress, and sleep issues.
Rosemary not only adds flavor to your cooking but also has antioxidants that may help improve digestion and memory. It's also known for its stimulating aroma.
Aloe vera is well-known for its healing properties for skin issues like burns, cuts, and wounds. The gel inside the leaves can be applied topically to soothe and promote healing.
Chamomile flowers are known for their calming properties. The dried flowers can be used to make a soothing tea that helps with insomnia and digestive discomfort.