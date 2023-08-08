Lifestyle

6 plants that transform your garden into natural pharmacy

Image credits: Freepik

Thyme

Thyme leaves contain compounds with antiseptic properties that can help with respiratory issues. It's often used in teas, tinctures, or as a culinary herb.

Image credits: Freepik

Echinacea

Echinacea is believed to boost immune system and is often used to help fight off colds and infections. The roots, leaves, and flowers can all be used.

Image credits: Freepik

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm leaves have a gentle lemon scent and are often used to make calming teas. They can help with anxiety, stress, and sleep issues.

Image credits: Freepik

Rosemary

Rosemary not only adds flavor to your cooking but also has antioxidants that may help improve digestion and memory. It's also known for its stimulating aroma.

Image credits: Freepik

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is well-known for its healing properties for skin issues like burns, cuts, and wounds. The gel inside the leaves can be applied topically to soothe and promote healing.

Image credits: Freepik

Chamomile

Chamomile flowers are known for their calming properties. The dried flowers can be used to make a soothing tea that helps with insomnia and digestive discomfort.

Image credits: Freepik
