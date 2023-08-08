Lifestyle

Are you dealing with an energy vampire? 7 signs

Dealing with an energy vampire can be draining. If you notice these signs, it's important to set boundaries and prioritize your own well-being.

Image credits: Pexels

Constant Negativity

They focus on problems and negativity, leaving you emotionally exhausted.

Self-Centred Conversations

They dominate conversations, rarely showing interest in your thoughts or feelings.

Feeling Drained

After spending time with them, you feel emotionally and physically drained.

Seeking Drama

They thrive on creating or amplifying drama, leaving you entangled in their issues.

Lack of Empathy

Energy vampires often lack empathy and disregard your emotions.

Inconsistent Mood

Their moods swing drastically, affecting your emotional stability.

Dependent Relationships

They heavily rely on your support and attention, leaving you responsible for their well-being.

