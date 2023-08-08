Are you dealing with an energy vampire? 7 signs

Lifestyle
Dealing with an energy vampire can be draining. If you notice these signs, it's important to set boundaries and prioritize your own well-being.
They focus on problems and negativity, leaving you emotionally exhausted.
They dominate conversations, rarely showing interest in your thoughts or feelings.
After spending time with them, you feel emotionally and physically drained.
They thrive on creating or amplifying drama, leaving you entangled in their issues.
Energy vampires often lack empathy and disregard your emotions.
Their moods swing drastically, affecting your emotional stability.
They heavily rely on your support and attention, leaving you responsible for their well-being.