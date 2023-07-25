Gulab Jamun to Jalebi-7 popular sweets from Delhi

Lifestyle
Being a diverse and culturally rich city, Delhi offers various delicious sweets catering to different tastes and preferences.
A dense and chewy sweet made from semolina, ghee, and sugar, often flavoured with saffron and dry fruits.
A delectable sweet made with ground pistachios, sugar, and ghee, often garnished with silver leaf.
A rich and creamy dessert made by thickening milk and adding flavours like saffron, cardamom, and dry fruits.
Crispy, deep-fried swirls soaked in sugar syrup, Jalebi is a traditional and delightful sweet popular across India
Flaky, deep-fried pastries dipped in sugar syrup, Balushahi is a mouthwatering sweet loved by many.
Soft, deep-fried milk dumplings soaked in sugar syrup, Gulab Jamun is a classic Indian dessert loved by many.
A unique and delicate dessert made from whipped milk, saffron, and sugar, often served during winter months.