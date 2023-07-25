Lifestyle
Cleanse your face twice a day, using a gentle, oil-free cleanser that suits your skin type. This helps to remove dirt, excess oil, and dead skin cells.
Choose a gentle exfoliating scrub or a chemical exfoliant containing ingredients like salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs).
Steaming your face is an effective way to open up pores and soften blackheads, making them easier to remove.
After steaming, you can use a blackhead extractor tool or wrap tissue around your fingers to apply gentle pressure around the blackhead.
Clay masks, particularly those with bentonite or kaolin clay, can draw out impurities and excess oil from the skin, making them useful in blackhead removal.
Avoid excessive consumption of sugary and greasy foods, as they can contribute to increased oil production and exacerbate blackhead formation.