Growing plants in glass bottles? Tips and Tricks

Indoor plants are currently very popular, and many people are growing them in glass bottles filled with water.

Water

Choose sturdy glass bottles or containers. Use water with low chlorine content.

Cleaning

Wash the container thoroughly with clean water before filling it. Fill the water according to each plant's needs.

Plants

Lucky bamboo, money plant, pothos, peace lily, etc., can all grow in water.

Double-Sided Sticker

Many face the issue of containers easily tipping over. Secure them using double-sided stickers.

Sunlight

Place the containers in sunlight, but avoid harsh direct light.

Yellowing Leaves

If leaves turn yellow and fall, change the plant's water immediately.

Potting Mix

If rooting is slow, add some potting mix. Remove it once roots develop.

