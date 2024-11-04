Growing plants in glass bottles? Tips and Tricks

Lifestyle
Indoor plants are currently very popular, and many people are growing them in glass bottles filled with water.
Choose sturdy glass bottles or containers. Use water with low chlorine content.
Wash the container thoroughly with clean water before filling it. Fill the water according to each plant's needs.
Lucky bamboo, money plant, pothos, peace lily, etc., can all grow in water.
Many face the issue of containers easily tipping over. Secure them using double-sided stickers.
Place the containers in sunlight, but avoid harsh direct light.
If leaves turn yellow and fall, change the plant's water immediately.
If rooting is slow, add some potting mix. Remove it once roots develop.