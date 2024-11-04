Guide to optimal wellness: Top protein sources to boost your health

Health
Protein-rich foods are crucial for muscle health, energy, immunity, and bone strength. Let's explore some excellent sources of protein.
Eggs are packed with protein, essential amino acids, and vitamins.
Including protein-packed Greek yogurt in your diet is beneficial.
Consuming chicken and fish helps meet your protein needs.
Legumes are a great protein source for those with deficiencies.
Almonds, peanuts, chia seeds are rich in protein.
Paneer is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamins, and minerals.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.