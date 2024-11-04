Health

Guide to optimal wellness: Top protein sources to boost your health

Protein-rich foods are crucial for muscle health, energy, immunity, and bone strength. Let's explore some excellent sources of protein.

Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein, essential amino acids, and vitamins.

Greek yogurt

Including protein-packed Greek yogurt in your diet is beneficial.

Chicken and fish

Consuming chicken and fish helps meet your protein needs.

Legumes

Legumes are a great protein source for those with deficiencies.

Nuts and seeds

Almonds, peanuts, chia seeds are rich in protein.

Paneer

Paneer is rich in protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamins, and minerals.

Important note

Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.

