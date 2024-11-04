Lifestyle

Cleaning to Gardening: 5 Unique Uses for Expired Medicines

Do you throw away expired medicine?

Many medicines expire at home, which most people throw away. Eating such medicines is definitely harmful, but you can use them in many things.

Create handmade earrings

By coloring the wrapper of old medicine, you can make beautiful colorful earrings by putting beautiful stones or Kundan on it.

Use for cleaning

If your antibiotic cream or lotion has expired, you can use it to clean minor scratches on furniture.

Use in gardening

Expired medicine can be used as a pesticide. Crush these medicines into powder. Fill a bottle with water, mix this powder and spray it on your plants.

Sink cleaning

To clean the kitchen sink, mix expired medicines in warm water and make a solution. Add baking soda to it and pour it into the sink's drainage and leave it for some time.

Cleaning utensils

Heat water in a pan, add empty wrappers of expired medicines and boil. Leave your steel or silver utensils in it for some time, then clean them.

