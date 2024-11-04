Cleaning to Gardening: 5 Unique Uses for Expired Medicines

Lifestyle
Many medicines expire at home, which most people throw away. Eating such medicines is definitely harmful, but you can use them in many things.
By coloring the wrapper of old medicine, you can make beautiful colorful earrings by putting beautiful stones or Kundan on it.
If your antibiotic cream or lotion has expired, you can use it to clean minor scratches on furniture.
Expired medicine can be used as a pesticide. Crush these medicines into powder. Fill a bottle with water, mix this powder and spray it on your plants.
To clean the kitchen sink, mix expired medicines in warm water and make a solution. Add baking soda to it and pour it into the sink's drainage and leave it for some time.
Heat water in a pan, add empty wrappers of expired medicines and boil. Leave your steel or silver utensils in it for some time, then clean them.