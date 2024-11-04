Exquisite Royal sarees of Indian Queens: Check History, craftsmanship

Lifestyle
Sarees have a centuries-old history in Indian tradition, including being worn by royal women
Special Chanderi sarees with gold/silver threads and embroidery were woven for royal queens
Royal sarees were adorned with precious gemstones and worn on special occasions
Specialized royal artisans, not available to the public, crafted these precious Chanderi sarees
Each royal saree took months to complete due to the intricate embroidery and zari work