Exquisite Royal sarees of Indian Queens: Check History, craftsmanship

The Long History of Sarees

Sarees have a centuries-old history in Indian tradition, including being worn by royal women

Special Sarees for Queens

Special sarees with exquisite embroidery and gold/silver thread work were created for royal queens

Priceless Royal Sarees

Royal Sarees with Gemstones

Royal sarees were adorned with precious gemstones and worn on special occasions

Royal Artisans Crafted Sarees

Specialized royal artisans, not available to the public, crafted these precious Chanderi sarees

Months of Work on Each Saree

Each royal saree took months to complete due to the intricate embroidery and zari work

