Green Tea to Smoothie-7 drinks to rejuvenate your skin post-Diwali

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins.
Contains polyphenols to reduce inflammation and promote skin health.

Aloe Vera Juice

Soothes and hydrates the skin.
Choose pure juice without added sugars.

Carrot and Beetroot Juice

Carrots provide beta-carotene for vitamin A, crucial for skin health.
Beetroots are antioxidant-packed for a healthy complexion.

Berry Smoothie

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are antioxidant-rich.
Blend with Greek yoghurt for a skin-nourishing smoothie.

Coconut Water

Natural hydrator with electrolytes.
Rich in potassium for skin hydration.

Turmeric Latte (Golden Milk)

Anti-inflammatory properties.
Warm drink with almond milk and black pepper for enhanced absorption.

Detox Water

Infused with cucumber, lemon, mint, and ginger.
Hydrating, vitamin-rich, and aids digestion.

