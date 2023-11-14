Lifestyle
Vegetable leaves are packed with vitamins and minerals crucial for overall health.
High fiber content supports digestion, regulates blood sugar, and promotes a healthy gut.
Leafy greens can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Certain leafy vegetables contain nutrients that benefit eye health and may prevent age-related macular degeneration.
Rich in antioxidants, vegetable leaves combat inflammation and support immune function.
Some greens, like kale, contribute to bone strength with calcium and vitamin K.
Low in calories and high in fiber, they aid in weight control and promote a feeling of fullness.