7 reasons to include amla (Indian gooseberry) in your winter diet

Lifestyle
Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and health benefits, Amla is a must-have during the colder months. Here are 7 reasons why you should make Amla a winter staple in your diet.
Winter often brings increased exposure to environmental pollutants and free radicals. Amla is rich in antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, protecting your cells from damage.
Winter cravings for hearty, comforting meals can sometimes lead to digestive issues. Amla contains fiber, which aids digestion and helps prevent constipation.
Winter is a time when cholesterol levels may fluctuate due to changes in diet and physical activity. Amla is linked to the reduction of bad cholesterol, promoting heart health.
Cold weather can exacerbate respiratory problems, but Amla's anti-inflammatory properties may soothe respiratory issues and promote clearer airways.
Amla, rich in Vitamin C, fortifies the immune system. As the cold and flu season peaks, its inclusion in your diet offers defense against winter ailments.
With holiday feasts and sugary treats abundant during the winter season, managing blood sugar levels becomes crucial. Amla has properties that may help regulate blood sugar levels.
The dry winter air can take a toll on your skin and hair. Amla's high Vitamin C content promotes collagen production, enhancing skin elasticity.It also prevents scalp dryness.