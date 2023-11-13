Bhai Dooj 2023: 7 tech gifts that connect hearts

GADGET
Treat your sister to a tech-infused beauty routine with devices like a smart hair straightener, facial cleansing brush, or a high-tech hairdryer.
Gift her a personalized touch with a custom phone case. Many online services allow you to create a unique design with her favorite colors, photos, or quotes.
Help your sister stay connected on the go with a portable charger. Opt for a compact and powerful model that can keep her devices charged during busy days or travels.
A smartwatch is a versatile gift that combines style and functionality. With features like fitness tracking, and even the ability to answer calls, a smartwatch is a fantastic idea.
If your sister is health-conscious, a fitness tracker makes for an ideal gift. These devices monitor activity levels, heart rate, and sleep patterns, providing valuable insights.
Elevate her music and podcast experience with a pair of stylish and high-quality wireless earbuds. Choose a brand known for excellent sound quality and comfort.
Bring memories to life with a digital photo frame. Load it with pictures from special moments you've shared, and she can enjoy a rotating display of cherished memories.