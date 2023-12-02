Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 best dog breeds for Indian weather

Lifestyle
Though they have a dense, water-repellent coat, Golden Retrievers can adapt well to Indian weather with proper grooming, shade, and access to water to stay cool.
Labs have a short, water-resistant coat, making them adaptable to different climates. They handle heat reasonably well but should have access to shade and water during hot weather.
These dogs have a thick double coat that helps them regulate body temperature in different climates. They're commonly found in Indian households due to their adaptability.
Beagles have a short, easy-to-maintain coat that suits various weather conditions. They are generally adaptable but should be provided shelter and hydration during hot weather.
They are well-adapted to the Indian climate. They're generally healthy, resilient, and low-maintenance, making them suitable for various weather conditions.
Boxers have a short coat and are known to be adaptable to warmer climates. However, they might need protection from excessive heat, especially during peak summer months.
Pomeranians have a thick double coat that insulates them from both heat and cold. With proper care, they can adapt to different weather conditions in India.