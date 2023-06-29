Eid al-Adha 2023: 7 outfit ideas to serve aesthetic festive looks

Lifestyle
As the festive season is upon us, look no further for outfit inspiration as we have it all here. Check out these beautiful ideas to make you stand out this Eid. By Mahalekshmi
This ethnic outfit is native to Arabic nations. During Eid, we see a variety of this beautiful traditional wear.
A classic outfit for men, this is the best choice for something festive or even something casual for the beautiful day.
Classy and aesthetic, this is the most traditional Indian outfit that goes well with any occasion. This Eid, grab a pair to serve gorgeous looks.
A go-to Eid outfit for several celebrities, this outfit embodies elegance. The different variety of this outfit will make you shine on the festive day.
A beautiful iteration of a traditional wear, this outfit is native to Malaysia and has been designed and redesigned to suit the time and trends.
The long history of this outfit dates back to Mesopotamia. Style it with a scarf or headress and you are all good to serve looks this Eid.
Not just weddings, but festivities and celebratory gatherings also call for a dapper Sherwani. Something to look poised and classy.