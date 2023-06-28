Caffeine only makes you alert, coffee makes you 'ready to go'!

Lifestyle
Scientists say caffeine alone won't do if you want to feel alert; you need to experience that cup of coffee.
"There is a common expectation that coffee increases alertness and psychomotor functioning," says scientist Nuno Sousa.
Participants drank one cup of coffee per day; were asked to not drink any caffeinated beverages for 3 hours before the study.
In both coffee & caffeine takes, introspection network's connectivity had decreased; consumption made people more active.
Enhanced connectivity in brain regions accessed for working memory, cognitive control and goal-directed behaviour.
"Subjects were more ready for action and alert to external stimuli after having coffee," stated Maria Pico-Perez.