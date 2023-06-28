Lifestyle

Caffeine only makes you alert, coffee makes you 'ready to go'!

Image credits: Pexels

Coffee vs Caffeine

Scientists say caffeine alone won't do if you want to feel alert; you need to experience that cup of coffee.

Image credits: Pexels

Understanding wakefulness effect

"There is a common expectation that coffee increases alertness and psychomotor functioning," says scientist Nuno Sousa.

Image credits: Pexels

Studying coffee vs caffeine effect

Participants drank one cup of coffee per day; were asked to not drink any caffeinated beverages for 3 hours before the study.

Image credits: Pexels

What scientists observed?

In both coffee & caffeine takes, introspection network's connectivity had decreased; consumption made people more active.

Image credits: Pexels

What scientists noted about coffee-drinkers

Enhanced connectivity in brain regions accessed for working memory, cognitive control and goal-directed behaviour.

Image credits: Pexels

Inference of study

If you want to feel just alert but ready to go, caffeine alone won't do - you need to experience that cup of coffee.

Image credits: Pexels

What scientists concluded

"Subjects were more ready for action and alert to external stimuli after having coffee," stated Maria Pico-Perez.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One