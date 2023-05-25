Lifestyle

Mango pudding

Alphonso mango ice cream is the staple mango dessert topping this list. Here's a list of 7 mouth-watering mango desserts.

Mango Trifle

This refreshing beverage combines soda infused with a large dollop of ice cream.

Mango mousse

Mango cheesecake with Vanilla ice cream does feel heavenly in your mouth.

Mango-infused fruit sundae

Made with a single scoop of Alphonso Mango ice cream layered with fruits, fruits, and cream, this dessert is a treat with a twist.

Mango cheesecake with vanilla ice cream

Rich, creamy, and bursting with mango flavour, this dessert may be simple but definitely feels drool-worthy.

Mango passion float

The luscious, silky consistency of this simple pudding is to die for. It is an easy dish to make at home.

7 delectable mango desserts

Layers of moist cake, mangoes, fluffy chocolate whipped cream, and crisp macadamia nuts, this is a dreamy dessert.

