7 delectable mango desserts

Alphonso mango ice cream is the staple mango dessert topping this list. Here's a list of 7 mouth-watering mango desserts.
This refreshing beverage combines soda infused with a large dollop of ice cream.
Mango cheesecake with Vanilla ice cream does feel heavenly in your mouth.
Made with a single scoop of Alphonso Mango ice cream layered with fruits, fruits, and cream, this dessert is a treat with a twist.
Rich, creamy, and bursting with mango flavour, this dessert may be simple but definitely feels drool-worthy.
The luscious, silky consistency of this simple pudding is to die for. It is an easy dish to make at home.
Layers of moist cake, mangoes, fluffy chocolate whipped cream, and crisp macadamia nuts, this is a dreamy dessert.