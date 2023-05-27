Lifestyle

7 effortless hair care tips

A hair-wash daily keeps the scalp and hair dirt and oil-free. Here are 7 easy hair care tips.

chemical free shampoo

Sulphates and parabens used for lathering and preserving may cause skin irritation over time.

Condition your hair

Conditioners are not for your scalp. Condition the tip of your hair to protect it from problems and heat styling.

No hair dryer

Excessive blow drying can damage your scalp and cause hair fall.

Oil nourishment

Oil massage restores moisture content, allows hair growth, repairs split ends and so on.

Trim hair frequently

Every 6-8 weeks to get rid of split ends. Trimming may not make your hair grow faster, but it ensures healthy hair.

Protein rich food

Hair growth always needs protein. So, a protein-filled diet will help you maintain healthy hair.

