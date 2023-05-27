7 effortless hair care tips

Lifestyle
A hair-wash daily keeps the scalp and hair dirt and oil-free. Here are 7 easy hair care tips.
Sulphates and parabens used for lathering and preserving may cause skin irritation over time.
Conditioners are not for your scalp. Condition the tip of your hair to protect it from problems and heat styling.
Excessive blow drying can damage your scalp and cause hair fall.
Oil massage restores moisture content, allows hair growth, repairs split ends and so on.
Every 6-8 weeks to get rid of split ends. Trimming may not make your hair grow faster, but it ensures healthy hair.
Hair growth always needs protein. So, a protein-filled diet will help you maintain healthy hair.