Gold rate on April 20: Know 22 and 24 carat city-wise price

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6816 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7435 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6816 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7435 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6891 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7517 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6831 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7450 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6816 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7435 per gram for 24 carat gold.

