Gold rate FALLS on July 23: Check 22/24 carat price after Budget 2024

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6784 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7399 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6769 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7384 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6824 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7444 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6769 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7384 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6769 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7384 per gram for 24 carat gold.