6 reasons why lenses can be harmful to eyes

Infections

Improper hygiene or extended wear of contact lenses can lead to bacterial, fungal, or viral infections in the eyes which can cause redness and in severe cases, even vision loss.

Corneal Abrasions

 If lenses are not properly fitted or get trapped between the lens and the eye, it can cause scratches or abrasions on the cornea. T

Corneal Ulcers

Prolonged use of contact lenses, especially overnight wear, can reduce the amount of oxygen reaching the cornea.

Allergic Reactions

Some people may develop allergies to the materials used in contact lenses or the solutions used to clean them.

Dry Eyes

Contact lenses can exacerbate symptoms of dry eye syndrome, especially if they are worn for long periods or in environments with low humidity. 

Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye)

Improper handling of contact lenses, such as not washing hands before insertion or removal, can introduce bacteria or other pathogens to the eyes, leading to conjunctivitis.

