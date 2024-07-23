6 reasons why lenses can be harmful to eyes

Lifestyle
Improper hygiene or extended wear of contact lenses can lead to bacterial, fungal, or viral infections in the eyes which can cause redness and in severe cases, even vision loss.
If lenses are not properly fitted or get trapped between the lens and the eye, it can cause scratches or abrasions on the cornea. T
Prolonged use of contact lenses, especially overnight wear, can reduce the amount of oxygen reaching the cornea.
Some people may develop allergies to the materials used in contact lenses or the solutions used to clean them.
Contact lenses can exacerbate symptoms of dry eye syndrome, especially if they are worn for long periods or in environments with low humidity.
Improper handling of contact lenses, such as not washing hands before insertion or removal, can introduce bacteria or other pathogens to the eyes, leading to conjunctivitis.