Lifestyle
Celebrated on July 23, National Broadcasting Day marks the beginning of India's first radio broadcast, 'All India Radio' (AIR). This day celebrates the significant impact of radio
On July 23, India commemorates National Broadcasting Day, marking inception of India's first radio broadcast, 'All India Radio' (AIR). This day honors radio's profound influence
National Broadcasting Day celebrates inception of radio broadcasting in India, back in July 23, 1927, when the Indian Broadcasting Company made its first broadcast from Bombay
After nationalizing the Indian Broadcasting Company in 1930, All India Radio (AIR) was established. AIR expanded reach, becoming an essential tool
Radio played a crucial role in significant moments in India’s history, including the independence movement, nation-building efforts, key events like India’s 1983 World Cup victory
The broadcasting sector is dynamic, fast-evolving, reflecting India's technological expertise and cultural diversity. This vibrant industry attracts investments, fosters creativity
With the advent of the digital revolution, the broadcasting sector has seen phenomenal growth. Technological advancements have made broadcasting more accessible, creative
Even Amitabh Bachchan faced rejection by AIR due to his voice. AIR banned harmonium use from 1940 to 1971, played its first commercial in 1967