National Broadcasting Day 2024: Know Date, history, significance

Celebrated on July 23, National Broadcasting Day marks the beginning of India's first radio broadcast, 'All India Radio' (AIR). This day celebrates the significant impact of radio

National Broadcasting Day: Celebrating Radio's Impact

On July 23, India commemorates National Broadcasting Day, marking inception of India's first radio broadcast, 'All India Radio' (AIR). This day honors radio's profound influence

History of National Broadcasting Day

National Broadcasting Day celebrates inception of radio broadcasting in India, back in July 23, 1927, when the Indian Broadcasting Company made its first broadcast from Bombay

Evolution of All India Radio (AIR)

After nationalizing the Indian Broadcasting Company in 1930, All India Radio (AIR) was established. AIR expanded reach, becoming an essential tool

Significance of Radio in India's History

Radio played a crucial role in significant moments in India’s history, including the independence movement, nation-building efforts, key events like India’s 1983 World Cup victory

Broadcasting Sector: A Sunrise Industry

The broadcasting sector is dynamic, fast-evolving, reflecting India's technological expertise and cultural diversity. This vibrant industry attracts investments, fosters creativity

Digital Revolution in Broadcasting

With the advent of the digital revolution, the broadcasting sector has seen phenomenal growth. Technological advancements have made broadcasting more accessible, creative

Interesting Facts About AIR

Even Amitabh Bachchan faced rejection by AIR due to his voice. AIR banned harmonium use from 1940 to 1971, played its first commercial in 1967

