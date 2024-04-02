Petrol, diesel price on April 2: Here's how much it costs in your city

Lifestyle
The price of petrol in the national capital is now Rs 94.72 per liter, which was earlier Rs 96.72 per liter; whereas diesel is Rs 87.62 per liter.
Today, petrol has become Rs 104.21 per liter in Mumbai. The price of diesel has become Rs 92.15 per liter in Mumbai.
The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 103.94. The price of diesel has become Rs 90.76 in Kolkata.
The price of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.75 per liter. The price of diesel has become Rs 92.34 per liter in Chennai.
The price of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 99.84 per liter. The price of diesel has become Rs 85.92 per liter in Bengaluru.
The price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.66 per liter. The price of diesel has become Rs 87.76 per liter in Noida.