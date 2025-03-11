Lifestyle

Affordable Ghungroo, Payal: Stylish Anklets Under Rs 250

Trendy Gilet Anklet Design

Gilet anklets are a mix of silver and oxidized anklets, affordable and strong. They feature light, net-like designs and ghungroos, perfect for daily wear.

Multi-Layer Ghungroo Anklet

If you want a lightweight yet heavy-looking anklet, choose a chain-style multi-layer anklet with ghungroo designs interspersed throughout.

Heavy Gilet Anklet

You can easily find heavy band anklets with embedded work in artificial gilet for around Rs 250 online, featuring a full layer of ghungroos at the bottom.

Anklet for the Newly Wed Bride

If you're newly married and want to wear a different anklet every day, choose a round circle chain design ghungroo anklet.

Floral Design Ghungroo Anklet

To give your feet a beautiful look, you can also buy this floral design anklet in gilet silver, featuring ghungroos in the middle and ruby stones between the flowers.

Heavy Design Gilet Ghungroo Anklet

To give your feet a heavy look, you can buy this band-style large ghungroo anklet for $2.50-$3. This oxidized silver anklet will give your feet a classy look.

Jadau Anklet

In a silver base, you can also choose this multi-layer jadau anklet, with bunches of ghungroos at the bottom, covering the entire foot.

