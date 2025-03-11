Affordable Ghungroo, Payal: Stylish Anklets Under Rs 250

Lifestyle
Gilet anklets are a mix of silver and oxidized anklets, affordable and strong. They feature light, net-like designs and ghungroos, perfect for daily wear.
If you want a lightweight yet heavy-looking anklet, choose a chain-style multi-layer anklet with ghungroo designs interspersed throughout.
You can easily find heavy band anklets with embedded work in artificial gilet for around Rs 250 online, featuring a full layer of ghungroos at the bottom.
If you're newly married and want to wear a different anklet every day, choose a round circle chain design ghungroo anklet.
To give your feet a beautiful look, you can also buy this floral design anklet in gilet silver, featuring ghungroos in the middle and ruby stones between the flowers.
To give your feet a heavy look, you can buy this band-style large ghungroo anklet for $2.50-$3. This oxidized silver anklet will give your feet a classy look.
In a silver base, you can also choose this multi-layer jadau anklet, with bunches of ghungroos at the bottom, covering the entire foot.
