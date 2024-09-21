7 tips to make your LPG cylinder last longer

Lifestyle
Dirty gas burners can hinder proper gas flow, leading to increased cylinder consumption. Ensure you clean the burners regularly.
Debris in the pipeline can obstruct gas flow from the LPG cylinder. Additionally, cuts or damages in the pipeline can also reduce cylinder lifespan.
Using dry utensils helps conserve gas as wet utensils require extra time and gas to dry while cooking.
Covering your pots and pans while cooking traps steam, speeding up the cooking process and reducing gas consumption.
Cooking with cold ingredients straight from the fridge takes longer. Allow ingredients like milk to reach room temperature before cooking.
Pressure cookers cook food faster compared to open pots or pans, saving time and gas.
Always turn off the cylinder knob after use. Leaving it open can lead to gas leakage and premature depletion.