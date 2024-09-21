Health
Triphala is rich in antioxidants. Including them in the diet helps in reducing cholesterol.
Tulsi leaves, which contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, also help reduce bad cholesterol.
Coriander and coriander leaves are also beneficial in reducing cholesterol levels.
Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. They help lower LDL cholesterol and improve HDL.
Including garlic in the diet also helps in reducing cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease.
Fenugreek contains fiber. They are good for controlling blood sugar levels, reducing cholesterol and heart health.
Curcumin in turmeric has cholesterol-lowering properties. They help reduce bad cholesterol.
Ginger, which contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, also helps in reducing cholesterol.