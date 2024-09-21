Health

Triphala

Triphala is rich in antioxidants. Including them in the diet helps in reducing cholesterol. 

Tulsi

Tulsi leaves, which contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, also help reduce bad cholesterol.

Coriander

Coriander and coriander leaves are also beneficial in reducing cholesterol levels. 

Amla

Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. They help lower LDL cholesterol and improve HDL. 

Garlic

Including garlic in the diet also helps in reducing cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. 

Fenugreek

Fenugreek contains fiber. They are good for controlling blood sugar levels, reducing cholesterol and heart health.
 

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric has cholesterol-lowering properties. They help reduce bad cholesterol. 

Ginger

Ginger, which contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, also helps in reducing cholesterol. 

