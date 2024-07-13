Lifestyle

Gold investment in India: 7 Ways to Invest in 2024

Here are seven popular methods to invest in gold in 2024.

Physical Gold

This includes buying gold bars, coins, or jewelry. Investors often prefer physical gold for its tangible value and as a hedge against economic uncertainties.

Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Gold ETFs are stock exchange-traded investment funds. They let investors easily track gold prices without buying gold.

Gold Mining Stocks

Gold mining firms' operational performance and profitability reward investors who buy their shares. These stocks may leverage gold prices.

Gold Futures Contracts

Gold futures contracts let investors speculate. They let investors to profit from price swings by agreeing to purchase or sell gold at a future date.

Gold Bullion Certificates

These certificates indicate a financial institution or mint's gold holdings. They offer ETF-like ease and liquidity without stock market risk.

Gold Accumulation Plans (GAPs)

GAPs allow investors to accumulate gold over time by regularly investing a fixed amount. These plans often offer competitive pricing and storage options for physical gold.

Gold Mutual Funds

Gold mining stock mutual funds, ETFs, and actual gold can diversify gold market exposure. Professional management makes them convenient for investors.

