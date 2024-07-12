Scam alert: 7 ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

Lifestyle
Here are seven practical techniques to prevent cyber fraud.
Avoid sharing passwords across platforms and use strong, complicated passwords for all accounts. For safe password generation and storage, use a trusted password manager.
Whenever feasible, use 2FA. Adding a second verification method (e.g., a phone code) to your password enhances security.
Avoid sending your Social Security number, bank account information, or passwords by email, text, or social media. Beware unsolicited demands for such information.
Install and update antivirus and anti-malware on all devices. These applications identify and remove malware thieves may employ to steal your data.
Be wary of links and attachments in unsolicited emails, texts, and unknown websites. Be sure sources are trustworthy before sharing personal information or downloading anything.
Check your bank acc, credit card statements, and financial transactions for suspicious behaviour. Report any irregularities or unexpected transactions to your bank immediately.
Inform yourself about typical cyber fraud, phishing scams, and other online hazards. Avoid unwanted emails and verify personal or financial information demands.