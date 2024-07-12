Lifestyle

Scam alert: 7 ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

Here are seven practical techniques to prevent cyber fraud.

Image credits: Freepik

Strong, Unique Passwords

Avoid sharing passwords across platforms and use strong, complicated passwords for all accounts. For safe password generation and storage, use a trusted password manager.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Whenever feasible, use 2FA. Adding a second verification method (e.g., a phone code) to your password enhances security.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Be Cautious with Personal Information

Avoid sending your Social Security number, bank account information, or passwords by email, text, or social media. Beware unsolicited demands for such information.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Stay Updated with Security Software

Install and update antivirus and anti-malware on all devices. These applications identify and remove malware thieves may employ to steal your data.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Verify Sources and Links

Be wary of links and attachments in unsolicited emails, texts, and unknown websites. Be sure sources are trustworthy before sharing personal information or downloading anything.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Monitor Financial Statements

Check your bank acc, credit card statements, and financial transactions for suspicious behaviour. Report any irregularities or unexpected transactions to your bank immediately.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Educate Yourself

Inform yourself about typical cyber fraud, phishing scams, and other online hazards. Avoid unwanted emails and verify personal or financial information demands.

Image credits: stockphoto
Find Next One