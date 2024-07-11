Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset timing, Today 11 and 12 July

Lifestyle
Know Sunrise, sunset, Moonrise, Moonset time in India for 11th and 12th July. Know phases of the moon and moon illumination percentage
Sunrise time today - 4.59 am; Sunrise time tomorrow (12th July) - 5.00 am
Moonrise time today - 9.41 am; Moonrise time tomorrow (12th July) - 10.20 AM
Sunset time today - 6.24 PM, Sunset tomorrow (12th July) - 6.24 PM
Moon Illumination - 27.3%; Moon Phase - Waxing Crescent
The Moon today is at a distance of 403,160 kilometres from the Earth
Next Full Moon is on June 21 i.e in another 10 days