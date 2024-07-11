Lifestyle

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset timing, Today 11 and 12 July

Know Sunrise, sunset, Moonrise, Moonset time in India for 11th and 12th July. Know phases of the moon and moon illumination percentage

Sunrise Time

Sunrise time today - 4.59 am; Sunrise time tomorrow (12th July) - 5.00 am 

Moonrise time

Moonrise time today - 9.41 am; Moonrise time tomorrow (12th July) - 10.20 AM

Sunset time

Sunset time today - 6.24 PM, Sunset tomorrow (12th July) - 6.24 PM

Moon Illumination, Moon Phase today

Moon Illumination - 27.3%; Moon Phase - Waxing Crescent

Distance of the Moon from the Earth

The Moon today is at a distance of 403,160 kilometres from the Earth

Next Full Moon

Next Full Moon is on June 21 i.e in another 10 days

