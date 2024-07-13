Lifestyle

Dosa to Kebabs-7 popular street food in Bangalore

Here are seven popular street foods you must try in Bangalore

Image credits: Our own

Idli-Vada

Idli is a steamed rice cake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, while vada is a savory deep-fried fritter made from lentils. 

Image credits: Pinterest

Masala Dosa

This South Indian dish consists of a crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, filled with a spicy potato filling. It's served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Bisi Bele Bath

A flavorful and spicy rice dish cooked with vegetables, tamarind, and a unique blend of spices. It's a popular breakfast option in Bangalore.

Image credits: Freepik

Chaat

Pani puri, bhel puri, and sev puri are available in Bangalore. These tasty appetisers contain crispy puris, potatoes, chickpeas, and tamarind sauce.

Image credits: pexels

Kebabs and Rolls

Kebabs and rolls influenced by Mughlai cuisine are popular in Bangalore. Find eateries that serve chicken or mutton kebabs in rolls with onions, chutneys, and flaky paratha.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Gulkand Ice Cream

The creamy gulkand ice cream with rose petal preserves is a unique delicacy. This cool and tasty dessert is ideal after hot street food.

Image credits: Getty

Pakora

Pakora is a popular Indian snack made by deep-frying vegetables or meat coated in chickpea flour batter.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One