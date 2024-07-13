Dosa to Kebabs-7 popular street food in Bangalore

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular street foods you must try in Bangalore
Idli is a steamed rice cake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, while vada is a savory deep-fried fritter made from lentils.
This South Indian dish consists of a crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, filled with a spicy potato filling. It's served with coconut chutney and sambar.
A flavorful and spicy rice dish cooked with vegetables, tamarind, and a unique blend of spices. It's a popular breakfast option in Bangalore.
Pani puri, bhel puri, and sev puri are available in Bangalore. These tasty appetisers contain crispy puris, potatoes, chickpeas, and tamarind sauce.
Kebabs and rolls influenced by Mughlai cuisine are popular in Bangalore. Find eateries that serve chicken or mutton kebabs in rolls with onions, chutneys, and flaky paratha.
The creamy gulkand ice cream with rose petal preserves is a unique delicacy. This cool and tasty dessert is ideal after hot street food.
Pakora is a popular Indian snack made by deep-frying vegetables or meat coated in chickpea flour batter.