Holi 2024: 5 ways to keep your skin, hair healthy and safe

Image credits: Freepik

Dr. Sofiya Patel, MBBS, FACC Cosmetologist and Aesthetician at Chicnutrix shared some tips to keep your skin and hair healthy and safe this Holi. 

Use a gentle cleanser

Always use a gentle cleanser nothing too harsh like scrubs to cleanse your scalp or body as it can damage your colour and irritate your scalp and skin.

Don't use hot water

Do not use hot water on your face, hair, or body as it will dry out the skin/scalp and may lead to dermatitis.

Moisturizing

It is important to moisturize well so that it helps you repair your skin barrier. 

Sunscreen

⁠Using an SPF following Holi is very essential as it will protect your skin from further skin damage and photosensitivity. Always wear your Sunscreen and make sure it has SPF 45 and above, it should be non-comedogenic and be reapplied every 4 hours.

Hydration

Stay hydrated and take immunity boosters like Vitamin C or glutathione to help your body repair the skin/hair damage faster and as well give you that glow back.

