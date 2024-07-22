Lifestyle

7 ways to control high blood pressure without medication

Here are seven effective ways to achieve this.

Image credits: Freepik

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Follow the DASH diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy while reducing saturated fats.

Image credits: freepik

Manage Stress

Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga.

Image credits: pexels

Exercise Regularly

Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week.

Image credits: Freepik

Limit Alcohol

Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all—up to one drink per day for women and two for men.

Image credits: Pixabay

Quit Smoking

Smoking cessation improves overall heart health and lowers blood pressure.

Image credits: Freepik

Reduce Sodium Intake

Limit sodium consumption to less than 2,300 mg daily, ideally around 1,500 mg.
 

Image credits: Getty

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Lose weight if you're overweight; even a small weight loss can help reduce blood pressure.

Image credits: Freepik
