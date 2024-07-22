7 ways to control high blood pressure without medication

Lifestyle
Here are seven effective ways to achieve this.
Follow the DASH diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy while reducing saturated fats.
Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga.
Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week.
Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all—up to one drink per day for women and two for men.
Smoking cessation improves overall heart health and lowers blood pressure.
Limit sodium consumption to less than 2,300 mg daily, ideally around 1,500 mg.
Lose weight if you're overweight; even a small weight loss can help reduce blood pressure.