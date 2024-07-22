Sawan Somwar 2024: Onion to Milk; 6 foods you MUST avoid

Lifestyle
Saavan, beginning today, is a holy month in Hinduism focused on spiritual practices, dietary rules. Devotees should avoid certain foods for purity and well-being. Check list here
Many devotees abstain from onions, garlic during Saavan, believing these foods produce body heat, interfere with spiritual practices that demand a state of purity and tranquility
Cattle may consume grass containing bacteria, viruses, and insects, potentially contaminating their milk. Therefore, it's advisable to avoid raw milk and yogurt during this period
During Sawan, a vegetarian diet is followed, excluding meat, poultry, and fish, in accordance with spiritual traditions and dietary restrictions
Alcohol is avoided during Sawan to uphold spiritual purity and clarity, in line with traditional beliefs and practices
During this period, individuals steer clear of unhealthy processed foods, opting instead for fresh, natural options to promote both physical health and spiritual well-being
In this spiritually important month, some followers reduce their salt intake to maintain balance and enhance overall well-being