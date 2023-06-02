Goa to Pondicherry-5 best scuba diving sites in India

Lifestyle
Scuba diving spots in India provide an excellent opportunity to explore the fantastic underwater environment and immerse oneself in the wonders of marine life.
A scuba diving paradise with crystal-clear turquoise seas and vibrant coral reefs. With its underwater lava flows and marine life, this location provides a surreal experience.
Located in the Arabian Sea, provide a pristine underwater environment. Agatti Island is another hidden treasure, with lovely lagoons, stunning coral formations, and tropical fish.
Netrani Island, located off the coast of Karnataka, is a hidden gem for scuba diving lovers. It is known as Pigeon Island and provides superb visibility with colourful coral reefs.
Located on the coast of Vasco da Gama, is a renowned scuba diving location in Goa. It has a wide variety of aquatic life, including coral reefs and shipwrecks.
The place is a seaside town in Tamil Nadu with a burgeoning scuba diving scene. Beautiful underwater sceneries may also be seen at neighbouring Aravind's Wall and Cool Shark Reef.