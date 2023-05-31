Lifestyle

Ways to limit screen time for children

Children are now spending more time on screens. This is a major concern as more screen time may affect eyes negatively. 

How to reduce screen time

With the onset of the summer holiday, it’s time for parents to make a timetable that may help reduce the screen-time of kids. Here are 5 ways to do it.

Alternative activities for kids

Find alternatives activities to screen time, such as outdoor play, reading, hobbies, arts and crafts, swimming, or board games.

Set clear boundaries

Establish specific guidelines for screen time limits and communicate them clearly to your children. 

Gadget free bed time routine

Establish a regular nighttime routine without gadgets. Encourage relaxing before-bedtime rituals like reading a book, sharing stories, or listening to music.

Screen free zone

Designate certain areas in your home, such as bedrooms or the dining table, as screen-free zones.

Practice what you preach

Demonstrate to your kids that you avoid excessive screen time and participate in other activities. To set a good example, be cautious of how you use your own devices.

