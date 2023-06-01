German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds that shed most

Lifestyle
Most people believe that the longer a dog's coat, the more it sheds, but this is not necessarily true. Here is a list of the dog breeds that shed the most.
They are so hairy that they resemble lions with thick manes of rust-coloured hair. Their twin coatings are smooth on the inside and somewhat rough on the outside.
They have a double coat and shed all year. Corgis, after all, are more than just a pretty faces; they require substantial care.
One of the most popular dog breeds and sheds practically continuously. While they lose their coat twice a year, there is still a lot of shedding in between.
This breed has dark rusty gold to bright golden gold hair and is named after its luxuriant locks. The coat of a Golden is also water-repellent.
St. Bernards have a considerable amount of fur all year, despite their double coat acting up sometimes. These canines have a lot of hair and love to give.
Despite their short coats, Labrador Retrievers are continuous shedders. They have thick fur that keeps them warm and dry because they are water retrievers.
Husky is also a heavy shedder, which is not surprising given their origins in Siberia. If you don't like dog hair on your clothes, you might want to avoid this fluffy breed.