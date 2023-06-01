Lifestyle

German Shepherd to Golden Retriever-7 dog breeds that shed most

Most people believe that the longer a dog's coat, the more it sheds, but this is not necessarily true. Here is a list of the dog breeds that shed the most.

Image credits: Pixabay

Chow Chow

They are so hairy that they resemble lions with thick manes of rust-coloured hair. Their twin coatings are smooth on the inside and somewhat rough on the outside. 
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Corgi

They have a double coat and shed all year. Corgis, after all, are more than just a pretty faces; they require substantial care.

Image credits: Pixabay

German Shepherd

One of the most popular dog breeds and sheds practically continuously. While they lose their coat twice a year, there is still a lot of shedding in between. 
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Retriever

This breed has dark rusty gold to bright golden gold hair and is named after its luxuriant locks. The coat of a Golden is also water-repellent.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Saint Bernards

St. Bernards have a considerable amount of fur all year, despite their double coat acting up sometimes. These canines have a lot of hair and love to give. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Labrador Retrievers

Despite their short coats, Labrador Retrievers are continuous shedders. They have thick fur that keeps them warm and dry because they are water retrievers. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Siberian Husky

Husky is also a heavy shedder, which is not surprising given their origins in Siberia. If you don't like dog hair on your clothes, you might want to avoid this fluffy breed.
 

Image credits: Pixabay
