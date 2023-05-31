Lifestyle

World Milk Day: 7 yummy milk-based recipes

Mac and cheese is a staple milk-based dish that is delicious. Here are 7 tasty milk-based delicacies which are just yummy and packed with bursts of flavours.

Eggs Benedict

It is created by mixing milk, bacon, onions and English muffins before garnishing it with hollandaise sauce.

Creamy Corn

Blending milk, corn, salt, chilli flakes, and oregano with either chicken or ham on the sides, this is a really tasty delicacy.

Potato Gratin with Onions and Sage

This recipe uses milk, fontina cheese, and onions with sage to make it more creamy and yummylicious.

Vanilla Milkshake

An all-time favourite cold treat, the Vanilla milkshake, is made by mixing milk with good ice cream.

Buttermilk Beignets

These beignets are milk-based and made with buttermilk, flour, sugar, yeast, a little salt and baking soda.

Cauliflower Cheese

It combines cauliflower with mushrooms and green pepper before adding milk, Swiss cheese and pimientos.

