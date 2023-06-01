Lifestyle

7 delicious mango-based recipes for summers

Grilled chicken with mango salsa blends tang, spice and burst of flavours. Let us see 7 delectable mango-based recipes which are perfect for beating the summer heat.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Mango guacamole

With avocados, lime juice, garlic, and jalapeno, mango guacamole is full of flavours and apt for heated months which can be devoured with tacos and nachos as well.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Zoodles with mango and avocado sauce

Serve your zoodles with creamy mango avocado sauce that gives a burst of spicy and tangy flavours on your tongue.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Grilled mango salsa

The salsa has grilled mangoes alongside onions, tomatoes and jalapenos, relished with fish curry, tacos, nachos, and chicken curry.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Mango avocado sushi roll

This yummy delicacy has fresh mango and avocado slice on top with mango glazed salmon and sliced red peppers.

Image credits: Image: Youtube video still

Mango-habanero-glazed ribs

These tender, succulent, grilled mango and spiced ribs get made on a grill with no smoker and are a delicious treat for summer made with mangoes.

Image credits: Image: Youtube video still

Spicy mango margarita

This mocktail has a tinge of spice and heat from chilli powder, which blends with sweet mango and tangy lime seamlessly and is apt to beat the heat.

Image credits: Image: Youtube video still
Find Next One