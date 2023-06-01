7 delicious mango-based recipes for summers

Lifestyle
Grilled chicken with mango salsa blends tang, spice and burst of flavours. Let us see 7 delectable mango-based recipes which are perfect for beating the summer heat.
With avocados, lime juice, garlic, and jalapeno, mango guacamole is full of flavours and apt for heated months which can be devoured with tacos and nachos as well.
Serve your zoodles with creamy mango avocado sauce that gives a burst of spicy and tangy flavours on your tongue.
The salsa has grilled mangoes alongside onions, tomatoes and jalapenos, relished with fish curry, tacos, nachos, and chicken curry.
This yummy delicacy has fresh mango and avocado slice on top with mango glazed salmon and sliced red peppers.
These tender, succulent, grilled mango and spiced ribs get made on a grill with no smoker and are a delicious treat for summer made with mangoes.
This mocktail has a tinge of spice and heat from chilli powder, which blends with sweet mango and tangy lime seamlessly and is apt to beat the heat.