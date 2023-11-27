Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India to visit in Winter

Lifestyle
Here are seven beaches in India that are very appealing during the winter.
Varkala Beach offers a unique setting. Winter brings pleasant weather, perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and exploring nearby attractions like the Varkala Cliff.
Tarkarli Beach is known for its pristine waters and excellent spot for water sports like snorkeling and scuba diving. Winter brings clear skies and calmer sea.
Winter months bring cooler temperatures, making it an ideal time for leisurely walks, yoga on the beach, and experiencing local culture.
Puri Beach is famous for its golden sands and the Jagannath Temple nearby. Winter sees pleasant weather, attracting tourists for beach activities and vibrant local markets.
Kovalam is a popular destination in Kerala. Winter months offer calm seas, perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and the beach shacks offer fresh seafood delights.
Palolem Beach in South Goa is a popular destination. Winter brings milder temperatures, making it perfect for relaxing, water sports, and beachside parties.
Located on Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is renowned for its crystal-clear waters, white sands, and picturesque sunsets.