Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India to visit in Winter

Here are seven beaches in India that are very appealing during the winter.

Image credits: Freepik

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala Beach offers a unique setting. Winter brings pleasant weather, perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and exploring nearby attractions like the Varkala Cliff.

Image credits: our own

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Tarkarli Beach is known for its pristine waters and excellent spot for water sports like snorkeling and scuba diving. Winter brings clear skies and calmer sea.

Image credits: our own

Marari Beach, Kerala

Winter months bring cooler temperatures, making it an ideal time for leisurely walks, yoga on the beach, and experiencing local culture.

Image credits: our own

Puri Beach, Odisha

Puri Beach is famous for its golden sands and the Jagannath Temple nearby. Winter sees pleasant weather, attracting tourists for beach activities and vibrant local markets.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Kovalam is a popular destination in Kerala. Winter months offer calm seas, perfect for swimming and sunbathing, and the beach shacks offer fresh seafood delights.

Image credits: Freepik

Palolem Beach, Goa

Palolem Beach in South Goa is a popular destination. Winter brings milder temperatures, making it perfect for relaxing, water sports, and beachside parties.

Image credits: our own

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located on Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is renowned for its crystal-clear waters, white sands, and picturesque sunsets.

Image credits: Freepik
