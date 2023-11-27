Winter skincare: 7 easy hacks to hydrate skin

Lifestyle
Combat winter skin dryness with 7 hacks: gentle cleanser, internal hydration, moisturize, humidify indoors, protective clothing, opt for lukewarm showers, and gentle exfoliation
Switch to a mild, hydrating cleanser that doesn't strip away the natural oils of your skin. Avoid harsh cleansers with strong detergents that dries out skin
Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Hydration starts from within, and maintaining good overall health contributes to healthier skin
Apply a rich, hydrating moisturizer immediately after cleansing to lock in moisture. Look for moisturizers containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin
Central heating systems and indoor heaters can reduce the humidity levels in your home, leading to dry skin. Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air
Cold winds and low temperatures can be harsh on your skin. Wear protective clothing like scarves and gloves to shield your skin from the elements
While hot showers and baths can be tempting in cold weather, they can strip away the natural oils from your skin, leading to dryness. Opt for lukewarm water
Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, allows moisturizers to penetrate effectively. However, be gentle, and don't overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can worsen dryness