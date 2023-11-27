Chicken Breast to Eggs-7 foods to eat for muscle gain

Lifestyle
Here are seven meals that might help you gain muscle.
This oily fish is packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. The protein aids in muscle repair, while omega-3s can help reduce muscle inflammation.
An inexpensive and versatile protein source, eggs contain all the essential amino acids necessary for muscle growth.
High in protein and low in sugar, Greek yogurt contains casein protein, which is slow-digesting and ideal for providing a steady supply of amino acids to muscles over time.
Quinoa is a rich in complex carbohydrates and fiber, providing sustained energy for workouts and aiding in muscle recovery.
Packed with protein, iron, zinc, and B vitamins, lean cuts of beef can support muscle growth and repair. Opt for cuts like sirloin or tenderloin for lower fat content.
These plant-based sources of protein are also rich in fiber and carbohydrates. They provide a good combination of nutrients to support muscle recovery and growth.
A fantastic source of lean protein, chicken breast is low in fat and rich in high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle repair and growth.