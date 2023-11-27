Lifestyle

Chicken Breast to Eggs-7 foods to eat for muscle gain

Here are seven meals that might help you gain muscle.

Image credits: Freepik

Salmon

This oily fish is packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. The protein aids in muscle repair, while omega-3s can help reduce muscle inflammation.

Image credits: Freepik

Eggs

An inexpensive and versatile protein source, eggs contain all the essential amino acids necessary for muscle growth. 

Image credits: Freepik

Greek Yogurt

High in protein and low in sugar, Greek yogurt contains casein protein, which is slow-digesting and ideal for providing a steady supply of amino acids to muscles over time.

Image credits: Freepik

Quinoa

Quinoa is a rich in complex carbohydrates and fiber, providing sustained energy for workouts and aiding in muscle recovery.

Image credits: Freepik

Lean Beef

Packed with protein, iron, zinc, and B vitamins, lean cuts of beef can support muscle growth and repair. Opt for cuts like sirloin or tenderloin for lower fat content.

Image credits: Freepik

Legumes (Beans and Lentils)

These plant-based sources of protein are also rich in fiber and carbohydrates. They provide a good combination of nutrients to support muscle recovery and growth.

Image credits: Freepik

Chicken Breast

A fantastic source of lean protein, chicken breast is low in fat and rich in high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle repair and growth.

Image credits: our own
